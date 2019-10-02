Reviewing AMREP Corporation (AXR)’s and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s results

We are contrasting AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 0.00 2.84M 0.18 34.66 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 132 2.56 45.35M 16.08 9.76

Demonstrates AMREP Corporation and Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AMREP Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMREP Corporation and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 50,533,807.83% 1.7% 1.4% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 34,366,474.69% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

AMREP Corporation’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AMREP Corporation and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s potential upside is 28.13% and its average target price is $161.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMREP Corporation and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 93.7%. About 11% of AMREP Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year AMREP Corporation was less bullish than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats AMREP Corporation.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.