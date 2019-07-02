Reviewing AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB)’s and Its Rivals results

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

The potential upside of the rivals is 131.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s peers beat AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.