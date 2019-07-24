Reviewing AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.49 N/A -4.54 0.00

Demonstrates AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, with potential upside of 744.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.45% and 25.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has stronger performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.