Reviewing AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 828.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.45% and 23.9%. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.28%. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 77.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.