Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 18.57 N/A -5.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $199, which is potential 126.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.