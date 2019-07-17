Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.