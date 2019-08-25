Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.