Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Omeros Corporation 18 11.48 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $26, which is potential 48.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.