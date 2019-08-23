Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.72 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.31, while its potential upside is 182.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.