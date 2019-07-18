Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.