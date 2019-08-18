Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Cellectis S.A. 17 46.44 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta indicates that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 214.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.