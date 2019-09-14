Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.