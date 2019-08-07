Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Athersys Inc. 2 8.44 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 418.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 19.9% respectively. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.