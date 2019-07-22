Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.