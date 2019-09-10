Reviewing Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)’s and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s results

We are contrasting Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 3.22 N/A 0.05 447.78 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.52 N/A -13.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -99.9% -75.5%

Volatility and Risk

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 15.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.7% and 12.6% respectively. 6.4% are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.02% -5.97% -6.93% -9.4% 17.63% 1.26% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.15% -23.5% -23.41% -10.64% -70.85% -5.5%

For the past year Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. Its products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. The companyÂ’s Microcyn medical devices are used for cleaning, debridement, lubricating, moistening, and dressing of acute and chronic wounds in tissue care management. It also operates a microbiology contract testing laboratory that offers consulting and laboratory services to medical companies that design and manufacture biomedical devices and drugs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products directly to end users, as well as to distributors; and through in-house sales force and call center to hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.