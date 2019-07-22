Reviewing Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)’s and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)’s results

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -3.45 0.00 Tecogen Inc. 4 2.53 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tecogen Inc.’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tecogen Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Tecogen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares and 13% of Tecogen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 54.88% are Tecogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 23.44% 23.44% 15.84% -17.88% -60.3% 27.42% Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation had bullish trend while Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation beats Tecogen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.