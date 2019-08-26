Reviewing Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)’s and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.43 N/A -0.54 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Volatility & Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.97 beta which makes it 197.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 364.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.67. Meanwhile, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 236.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Galectin Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galectin Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.