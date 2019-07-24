Reviewing Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)’s and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.60 N/A -0.17 0.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -98.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta means Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Evoke Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 308.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.8%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.71% -34.41% -34.66% -55.9% -42.51% -35.62% Evoke Pharma Inc. -15.28% -22.78% -79.46% -77.9% -78.29% -75.4%

For the past year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.