Reviewing AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)’s and Its Rivals results

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.10% 8.70% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. N/A 53 19.37 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.07 2.45 2.67

$64.67 is the consensus price target of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., with a potential upside of 14.76%. As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 35.92%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance while AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s competitors have 45.95% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s competitors have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Risk & Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s competitors are 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s competitors beat AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.