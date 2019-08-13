Reviewing Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)’s and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s results

Both Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology Inc. 8 0.53 N/A 0.49 18.91 Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.55 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Amkor Technology Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.1% Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

Amkor Technology Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Sequans Communications S.A. on the other hand, has 2.78 beta which makes it 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amkor Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Sequans Communications S.A. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Sequans Communications S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amkor Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sequans Communications S.A.’s potential upside is 122.49% and its consensus price target is $1.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amkor Technology Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 43.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26% of Amkor Technology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amkor Technology Inc. 10.94% 20.18% 2.78% 16.39% 2.67% 40.7% Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42%

For the past year Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sequans Communications S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Amkor Technology Inc. beats Sequans Communications S.A.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip chip ball grid array (BGA) products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications; and flip chip molded BGA packages. In addition, it offers leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.