Reviewing Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)’s and Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s results

Since Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) are part of the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology Inc. 8 0.52 N/A 0.49 18.91 Resonant Inc. 3 121.82 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amkor Technology Inc. and Resonant Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.1% Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6%

Volatility & Risk

Amkor Technology Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Resonant Inc. on the other hand, has 2.47 beta which makes it 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amkor Technology Inc. Its rival Resonant Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Resonant Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amkor Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amkor Technology Inc. and Resonant Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Resonant Inc. is $4.25, which is potential 77.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.7% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares and 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares. Insiders held 26% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares. Competitively, Resonant Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amkor Technology Inc. 10.94% 20.18% 2.78% 16.39% 2.67% 40.7% Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93%

For the past year Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Resonant Inc.

Summary

Amkor Technology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Resonant Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip chip ball grid array (BGA) products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications; and flip chip molded BGA packages. In addition, it offers leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.