Reviewing Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)’s and Its Peers results

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Amkor Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Amkor Technology Inc. has 26% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amkor Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology Inc. 0.00% 5.30% 2.10% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Amkor Technology Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology Inc. N/A 8 18.91 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Amkor Technology Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 65.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amkor Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amkor Technology Inc. 10.94% 20.18% 2.78% 16.39% 2.67% 40.7% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Amkor Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Amkor Technology Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Amkor Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Amkor Technology Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. Amkor Technology Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amkor Technology Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. In other hand, Amkor Technology Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amkor Technology Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip chip ball grid array (BGA) products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications; and flip chip molded BGA packages. In addition, it offers leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.