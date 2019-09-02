Reviewing Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (ANFI)’s and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s results

As Food – Major Diversified companies, Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 1 0.08 N/A -3.51 0.00 Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lifeway Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lifeway Foods Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0.00% -106.9% -23.7% Lifeway Foods Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta indicates that Amira Nature Foods Ltd. is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lifeway Foods Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Lifeway Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Lifeway Foods Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lifeway Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Lifeway Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has an average target price of $6, and a 949.87% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. shares and 11.2% of Lifeway Foods Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 43.94% of Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 22.6% are Lifeway Foods Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amira Nature Foods Ltd. -4.8% -14% -54.58% -28.72% -68.23% 53.57% Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38%

For the past year Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Lifeway Foods Inc. beats Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.