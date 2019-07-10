Reviewing Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (ANFI)’s and Its Competitors results

As Food – Major Diversified company, Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.57% of all Food – Major Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has 43.94% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 15.57% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0.00% -106.90% -23.70% Industry Average 8.79% 12.63% 8.91%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 236.98M 2.70B 21.73

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.60 1.17 2.47

$6 is the average price target of Amira Nature Foods Ltd., with a potential upside of 745.67%. As a group, Food – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Amira Nature Foods Ltd. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amira Nature Foods Ltd. -12.95% -15.97% 17.48% 101.67% -52.36% 188.1% Industry Average 3.11% 14.62% 17.17% 38.09% 51.90% 48.22%

For the past year Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s competitors have 3.51 and 2.55 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has a beta of 2.31 and its 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s competitors are 18.54% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.