Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. VIVUS Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival VIVUS Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 56.99% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.