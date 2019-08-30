Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s results

We are comparing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.84 N/A -2.15 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.31% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Vital Therapies Inc. has 1.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.