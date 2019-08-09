Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.08 N/A -2.15 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 84.84% upside potential. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 203.91%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.