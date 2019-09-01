Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 35.74 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.83. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 102.22% and an $20 average price target. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential downside of -28.32%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.