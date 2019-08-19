Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 20.09 N/A -2.15 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 166 91.32 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.86% and an $20 average price target. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 31.28% and its average price target is $212.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.75%. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.