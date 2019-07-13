Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

This is a contrast between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.95 N/A -2.15 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta and it is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.29% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.