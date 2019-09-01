Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 102.22% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential downside is -67.54%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.