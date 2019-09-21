Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.42 N/A -2.15 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 34.8 Current Ratio and a 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 183.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.