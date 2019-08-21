Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 81.97 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 94.55% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.31, while its potential upside is 160.38%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.