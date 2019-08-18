Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 20.09 N/A -2.15 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.86% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.