Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.90% -52.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The competitors have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.83 shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.