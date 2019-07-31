Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 30.36 N/A -2.15 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 54.68% upside potential. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 145.01% and its average target price is $13.5. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.