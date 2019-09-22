Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.31 N/A -2.15 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 521.80 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.