Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 20.21 N/A -2.15 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 105.34%. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 390.00% and its average target price is $12.25. Based on the results given earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.9%. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.