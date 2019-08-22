Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 94.55%. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 177.44% and its consensus price target is $22.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Amicus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.