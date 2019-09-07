Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 116.45% at a $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 466.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Amicus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.