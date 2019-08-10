Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.08 N/A -2.15 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -15.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 84.84% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.