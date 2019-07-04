Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.60 N/A -2.15 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.23% and an $20 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 769.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.