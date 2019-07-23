Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.59 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $7, which is potential 426.32% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.1%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.