Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 20.09 N/A -2.15 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 92.86%. Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 2,196.65% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.