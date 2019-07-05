Reviewing Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s results

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen Inc. 185 4.84 N/A 12.53 13.55 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 48 3.27 N/A 3.16 14.77

In table 1 we can see Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Amgen Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Amgen Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 12.2% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 37.3% 15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Amgen Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amgen Inc. Its rival Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. Amgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 15.25% for Amgen Inc. with consensus price target of $217.33. Competitively Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a consensus price target of $54.8, with potential upside of 17.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company appears more favorable than Amgen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 75.2%. About 0.1% of Amgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amgen Inc. -1.32% -11.16% -10.11% -12.06% -3.46% -12.74% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company -1.73% 0.28% -8.53% -12.66% -10.36% -10.29%

For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has weaker performance than Amgen Inc.

Summary

Amgen Inc. beats Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.