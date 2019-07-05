Reviewing Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s results

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amgen Inc.
|185
|4.84
|N/A
|12.53
|13.55
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|48
|3.27
|N/A
|3.16
|14.77
In table 1 we can see Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Amgen Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Amgen Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amgen Inc.
|0.00%
|61.4%
|12.2%
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|0.00%
|37.3%
|15.1%
Risk & Volatility
Amgen Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amgen Inc. Its rival Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. Amgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amgen Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
The upside potential is 15.25% for Amgen Inc. with consensus price target of $217.33. Competitively Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a consensus price target of $54.8, with potential upside of 17.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company appears more favorable than Amgen Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 75.2%. About 0.1% of Amgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Amgen Inc.
|-1.32%
|-11.16%
|-10.11%
|-12.06%
|-3.46%
|-12.74%
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|-1.73%
|0.28%
|-8.53%
|-12.66%
|-10.36%
|-10.29%
For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has weaker performance than Amgen Inc.
Summary
Amgen Inc. beats Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on 8 of the 12 factors.
Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
