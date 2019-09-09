Reviewing AMETEK Inc. (AME)’s and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 85 3.91 N/A 3.41 26.30 The Middleby Corporation 129 2.15 N/A 5.77 23.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Middleby Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AMETEK Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AMETEK Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Middleby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMETEK Inc. and The Middleby Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

AMETEK Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. The Middleby Corporation has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AMETEK Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Middleby Corporation are 2 and 0.9 respectively. The Middleby Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMETEK Inc. and The Middleby Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of AMETEK Inc. is $91.67, with potential upside of 2.12%. Competitively the average target price of The Middleby Corporation is $142.5, which is potential 22.15% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than AMETEK Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are AMETEK Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Middleby Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year AMETEK Inc. was more bullish than The Middleby Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats AMETEK Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.