Reviewing AMETEK Inc. (AME)’s and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s results

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 85 3.93 N/A 3.41 26.30 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMETEK Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMETEK Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

AMETEK Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AMETEK Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. AMETEK Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMETEK Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of AMETEK Inc. is $91.67, with potential upside of 2.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMETEK Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.6% and 63.7%. About 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year AMETEK Inc. was more bullish than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.