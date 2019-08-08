Reviewing Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s results

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.70 N/A 1.85 14.75 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.05 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 highlights Ames National Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ames National Corporation is presently more affordable than Oritani Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Oritani Financial Corp.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Ames National Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Ames National Corporation was less bullish than Oritani Financial Corp.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.