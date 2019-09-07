Reviewing Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.78 N/A 1.85 14.75 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.56 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 demonstrates Ames National Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ames National Corporation is presently more expensive than Evans Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ames National Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National Corporation’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evans Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares and 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. Ames National Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year Ames National Corporation was less bullish than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Ames National Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.