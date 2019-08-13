Reviewing Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.73 N/A 1.85 14.75 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.68 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Amalgamated Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ames National Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Bank, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Amalgamated Bank has 0.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Ames National Corporation has 7.44% stronger performance while Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation beats Amalgamated Bank.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.